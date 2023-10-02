Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $146.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

ZBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $111.45. 507,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,845. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

