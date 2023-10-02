Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $155.59, but opened at $159.05. Piper Sandler now has a $190.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00. Zscaler shares last traded at $159.25, with a volume of 344,051 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total value of $1,819,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,304,634.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,858 shares of company stock worth $22,448,152. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

