10,696 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.30. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

