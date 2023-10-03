1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

