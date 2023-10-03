1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.