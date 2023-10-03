1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAE stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

