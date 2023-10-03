1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,913 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after buying an additional 29,197,690 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $93,082,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

