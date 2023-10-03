1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $246.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.53 and a 200-day moving average of $254.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

