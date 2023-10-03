1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 156,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 147,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $136.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

