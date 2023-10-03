1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $395.70 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.72. The firm has a market cap of $372.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

