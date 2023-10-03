1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43. The firm has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

