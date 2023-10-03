1900 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.43.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

