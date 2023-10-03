1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLRB. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CLRB opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLRB

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.