1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

