1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,165 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,165 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 923,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 291,069 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after buying an additional 231,502 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 74,463 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

