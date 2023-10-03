1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,344 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,890 shares of company stock worth $31,068,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $236.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

