2,043 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $102,920,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,484,000 after buying an additional 266,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.73. The stock had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,716. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.84. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

