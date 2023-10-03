3,504 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 902.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 800,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,968,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 493,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

