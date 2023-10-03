3,610 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Purchased by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 109,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

