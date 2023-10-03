380 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 380 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $567.70. 592,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,670. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $554.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

