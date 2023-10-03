50,000 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

