5,090 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 242.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

RSG traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.55. 104,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.