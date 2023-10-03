8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

8X8 Stock Performance

EGHT opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.35. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,712 shares of company stock worth $354,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

See Also

