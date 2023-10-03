961 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 961 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

Amgen stock opened at $266.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.52. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.