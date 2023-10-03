Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,666 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 598,164 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

ABT traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.75. 814,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,411. The stock has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

