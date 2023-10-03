abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLFPF shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 181 ($2.19) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. abrdn has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

