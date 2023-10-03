Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $350.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $333.24.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $308.26 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.52. The stock has a market cap of $204.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

