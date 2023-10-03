Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.09. The stock had a trading volume of 251,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,631. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.52.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

