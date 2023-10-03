Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Increased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,565,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.