Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 4,157 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 56,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $7,723,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 135,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 944,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 318,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 282,685 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $20.28.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $209.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 132.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

