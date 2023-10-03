Addenda Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 14,563 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VSS stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

