Addenda Capital Inc. Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIS opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.43.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

