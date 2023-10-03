Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Imperial Oil by 149.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.3789 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.