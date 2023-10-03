Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 553 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,900,000 after acquiring an additional 525,269,895 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 1,025.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

