Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $519.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $521.13 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $276.60 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The stock has a market cap of $237.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $530.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

