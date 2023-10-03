AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Up 7.8% in September

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,600 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 649,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $53,565.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,344.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVAV stock opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.86. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $124.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.86.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
