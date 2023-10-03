AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get AerSale alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASLE

AerSale Stock Performance

ASLE opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. AerSale has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $69.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo purchased 31,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $358,600.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,222,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,469,512.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo purchased 31,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $358,600.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,222,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,469,512.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Levy purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $250,164.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,296 shares of company stock valued at $847,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 14,790.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerSale

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.