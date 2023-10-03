Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2,500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $279.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.