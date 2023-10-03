Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $13.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

NYSE AGI opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

