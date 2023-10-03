Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.02

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.02 and last traded at C$13.06, with a volume of 74245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.20.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$581.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.69.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

