Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

NYSE:ARE opened at $98.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $96.85 and a 52 week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after buying an additional 1,923,322 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,019,000 after buying an additional 1,627,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

