Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

