Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allegro.eu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Get Our Latest Report on Allegro.eu
Allegro.eu Stock Performance
Allegro.eu Company Profile
Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro.eu
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.