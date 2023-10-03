Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allegro.eu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Allegro.eu alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Shares of Allegro.eu stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Allegro.eu has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

(Get Free Report)

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.