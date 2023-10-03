Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGM. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.2 %

ALGM stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.85. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.