AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE AWF opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,355 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.