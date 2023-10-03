AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE AFB opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
