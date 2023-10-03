AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AFB opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

