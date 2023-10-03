AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.75 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.80. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,671 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 45.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,815,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,280,000 after acquiring an additional 565,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 525,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

