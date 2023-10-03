Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0677 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

