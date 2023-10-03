Allworth Financial LP Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

