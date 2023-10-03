Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Update

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $771,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,452,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,885,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,575 shares of company stock worth $3,399,449. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

